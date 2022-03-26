In a noble gesture, the Mumbai Police on Saturday solved a lost and found case after a woman lost her bag in an auto-rickshaw near G.M. Patel College, Goregaon West. Police officials from the Goregaon traffic department traced the auto with the help of CCTV footage and returned the bag to the woman within 2 hours.

Check Mumbai Police's tweet:

A lady lost her bag near G.M. Patel College, Goregaon West. Police personnel from Goregaon traffic chowki traced the auto number with the help of CCTV footage and returned the bag within 2 hours. #MumbaiMoments#MumbaiDiaries pic.twitter.com/oEvfQey6fp — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 26, 2022

