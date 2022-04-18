On the occasion of World Heritage Day 2022, the Mumbai Police took to social media and shared a picture of Pydhonie police station. While sharing the picture, Mumbai Police said that the Pydhonie police station is the oldest police station in Mumbai. "With its stone facade and iron railing arch balconies on every floor, this 162-year-old police station has indeed bore witness to history," the Mumbai Police tweeted. They also shared the post with the caption #WorldHeritageDay.

Check tweet:

With its stone facade and iron railing arch balconies on every floor, this 162 year old police station has indeed bore witness to history.#WorldHeritageDay pic.twitter.com/CxLzPNqse9 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)