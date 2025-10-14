Today, October 14, the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation released a list of 18 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. Notably, CPI(ML) has fielded late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin, Divya Gautam, from the Digha assembly constituency for the upcoming Bihar polls. Scroll below to check the names of the 19 candidates. Earlier today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar Vidhan Sabha polls. The 243-member assembly of Bihar will go to poll on November 6 and November 11, with counting set for November 14. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases First List of 71 Candidates; Samrat Choudhary To Contest From Tarapur, Vijay Kumar Sinha Fielded in Lakhisarai.

