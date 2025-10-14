The BJP on Tuesday, October 14, released its first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, ahead of the two-phase polls scheduled for November 6 and 11, with counting on November 14. Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha will contest from Tarapur and Lakhisarai, respectively, while State Minister Nitin Nabin is fielded from Bankipur and Renu Devi from Bettiah.Other prominent names include Gayatri Devi from Parihar, Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu from Chhatapur, Tarkishore Prasad from Katihar, Mangal Pandey from Siwan, and Dr Prem Kumar from Gaya Town. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tracking NDA’s Seat-Sharing Deal and BJP’s Rising Stature Since 2005.

BJP Releases First List of 71 Candidates for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

