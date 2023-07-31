Videos of the Delhi MCD house continue to surface, showing clashes and sloganeering among councillors as they clash with each other over the issue of Yamuna flooding in the national capital. The ruckus and heated exchanges have raised concerns over the effective handling of the flooding problem. Following the chaos, the speaker of the house adjourned the meeting for 15 minutes. Delhi: Ruckus in MCD House Delays Standing Committee Election; AAP and BJP Councillors Hurl Water Bottles on Each Other (Watch Video).

Delhi MCD House Ruckus Over Yamuna Flooding

#WATCH | Delhi: Ruckus and sloganeering in MCD house as councillors clash with each other over the issue of Yamuna flooding in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/CrJrP9FtN4 — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: Ruckus and sloganeering in MCD house continue as councillors clash with each other over the issue of Yamuna flooding in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/ipu3JO8e2V — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

