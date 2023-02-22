Delhi Mayor Election 2023 results are here, as AAP's candidate Shelly Oberoi won the election with 150 votes. The election was conducted peacefully at Dr. S.P. Mukherjee Civic Centre. However, Congress did not participate in the process, while BJP batted on their contestant Rekha Gupta, who secured only 116 votes. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter to congratulate Shelly Oberoi for winning the Delhi mayor polls 2023. "Goons lost, the public won," tweeted Sisodia. Delhi Mayor Election 2023 Result: Delhi Gets New Mayor As AAP's Shelly Oberoi Wins Mayoral Poll at MCD Civic House (Watch Video).

AAP's Shelly Oberoi Won Delhi Mayor Election 2023

Aam Aadmi Party's Shelly Oberoi elected as the new mayor of Delhi pic.twitter.com/GJzsPiIp6E — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)