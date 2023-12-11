Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Mohan Yadav thanked state and central leadership on Monday, December 11, for choosing him as Madhya Pradesh CM. In a video shared by news Agency ANI, Mohan Yadav said, "I am a small worker of the party. I thank all of you, the state leadership and the central leadership. With your love and support, I will try to fulfil my responsibilities." Meanwhile, Mohan Yadav has been chosen as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, nearly two weeks after the results were declared on December 3. 58-year-old is a three-time MLA from the Ujjain district and was a Higher Education Minister in the outgoing government. Mohan Yadav To Be New Madhya Pradesh CM, No Fifth Stint for Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Chief Minister.

Madhya Pradesh CM-Designate Mohan Yadav Video

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav says, "I am a small worker of the party. I thank all of you, the state leadership and the central leadership. With your love and support, I will try to fulfil my responsibilities." pic.twitter.com/dRM7g0VoMw — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

In another video shared by ANI, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other party leaders congratulate party leader and BJP Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav after the party selected him as the next CM of Madhya Pradesh.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Congratulates Madhya Pradesh CM-Designate Mohan Yadav

#WATCH | BJP leaders including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, congratulate party leader Mohan Yadav after he was named as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/xzC6aXceBZ — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)