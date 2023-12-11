After the BJP legislature meeting on Monday, it was announced that Mohan Yadav will take charge as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Mohan Yadav represents the Ujjain South seat in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh as an MLA. He won his first election in 2013 and retained his seat in 2018. He became a cabinet minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government on July 2, 2020, and gained more clout in state politics. Yadav's appointment at the top post ended Shivraj Singh Chouhan's 4-term-long stint as MP CM. Madhya Pradesh Next CM: BJP's Three Central Observers Reach Bhopal to Decide on Next Chief Minister of MP (Watch Videos).

Mohan Yadav To Be New Madhya Pradesh CM

BREAKING: Mohan Yadav named next CM of Madhya Pradesh. He is currently Ujjain South MLA. pic.twitter.com/SpkI2cEc2P — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) December 11, 2023

No Fifth Stint for Shivraj Singh Chouhan as CM

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)