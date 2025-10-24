Today, October 24, the ruling National Conference (NC) won three Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while the opposition BJP emerged victorious on one. The National Conference party in a statement said that its candidate Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan was declared the winner in the first seat, and Sajad Kichloo on the second seat, reports PTI. The statement further said that the party's treasurer, G S Oberoi, also known as Shammi Oberoi, was declared the winner on the third seat. The fourth Rajya Sabha seat of Jammu and Kashmir was bagged by BJP leader Sat Sharma. A video shared by news agency ANI shows celebrations being held by National Conference leaders and workers after the party secured three out of the four Rajya seats from Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha Elections 2025: Four National Conference Candidates File Nomination Papers for RS Polls.

