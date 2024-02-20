BJP president JP Nadda and three other party candidates were elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed from Gujarat on Tuesday, PTI reported. Earlier, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was elected to the Upper House unopposed from Rajasthan. Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: BJP National President JP Nadda Files His Nomination From Gujarat.

JP Nadda Elected to Rajya Sabha

BJP president J P Nadda, three other party candidates declared elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed from Gujarat — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)