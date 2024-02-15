The national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) JP Nadda on Thursday, February 15 filed nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections 2024 in Gujarat. Following this, he will stand as the official Rajya Sabha candidate representing the BJP in Gujarat. Nadda, renowned for his adept leadership as the National President of the party, has a track record of effectively leading BJP campaigns to success. Besides Nadda, the ruling BJP has nominated party leader Jashvantsinh Parmar, Govind Dholakia and Mayank Nayak for the upcoming election scheduled on February 27. Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: TMC Candidates Mamata Bala Thakur and Sagarika Ghose File Nomination For Upcoming Polls in Kolkata (Watch Video).

JP Nadda Files Nomination For RS Polls:

Gandhinagar: BJP national president JP Nadda files his nomination as a Rajya Sabha candidate from Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/l2QY4o3nUT — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

