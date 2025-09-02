The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday, September 2, suspended party MLC K Kavitha, citing her “recent behaviour” and “ongoing anti-party activities.” Party President K Chandrasekhar Rao, the party president and Kavitha's father, has made a decision, the BRS said in a statement. "The party leadership is taking this matter seriously as the recent behaviour and ongoing anti-party activities of party MLC K Kavitha are damaging the BRS party. Party president K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a decision to suspend K. Kavitha from the party with immediate effect," the statement read. K Kavitha Walks Out of Tihar Jail After Supreme Court Grants Bail to BRS Leader in Delhi Excise Policy Case (Watch Videos).

K Kavitha Suspended From BRS

