Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP Chief Admitted To Breach Candy Hospital for Follow-Up Procedure Post His Gallbladder Surgery, Says Nawab Malik

Update Our party President Sharad Pawar saheb was admitted at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai last evening for a follow up procedure post his Gall Bladder surgery. The procedure has been conducted and he is now recuperating in the hospital. — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) April 21, 2021

