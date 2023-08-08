Shiv Sena MP Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde takes a stand on Hanuman Chalisa during the no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha, reciting the sacred text to address the issue of its restriction in Maharashtra. Opposition members criticise Shinde's recitation, claiming he does not know the complete Hanuman Chalisa. In response to the opposition's claims, Shinde recited Hanuman Chalisa. No-Confidence Motion Debate in Lok Sabha: This No-Trust Vote Is Against Poor Person’s Son, Says BJP’s Nishikant Dubey (Watch Video).

Shiv Sena MP Recites Hanuman Chalisa in Lok Sabha

VIDEO | Shiv Sena MP @DrSEShinde recites 'Hanuman Chalisa' during no-confidence motion debate in the Lok Sabha. #NoConfidenceMotion (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/QHCuucUEX5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 8, 2023

Hanuman Chalisa in Lok Sabha 🔥 Shrikant Eknath Shinde raised issue of Hanuman Chalisa stopped in Maharashtra. Opposition said that he doesn't even know full Hanuman Chalisa. Shrikant started reciting Hanuman Chalisa 🚩 pic.twitter.com/0QxLNC5FvS — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) August 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Hanuman Chalisa makes an entry in Lok Sabha proceedings. Shrikant Shinde recites Hanuman Chalisa during the #NoConfidenceMotion debate. Jai Ho! 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/pRgd2ariS1 — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) August 8, 2023

