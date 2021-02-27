Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: RSS Has Destroyed Institutional Balance, Says Rahul Gandhi in Thoothukudi

Over last 6 years, there has been systematic attack on elected institutions & free press that hold the nation together. Democracy doesn't die with a bang, it dies slowly. RSS has destroyed the institutional balance: Congress' Rahul Gandhi at VOC College in Thoothukudi,Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/SLN0Ybvlxp — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021

