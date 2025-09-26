Months after being expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Tej Pratap Yadav is all set to contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections 2025. Tej Pratap Yadav has named his party "Janshakti Janata Dal" and picked a blackboard as its party symbol. Tej Pratap Yadav has also shared the party’s poster on his official X handle. "We are fully dedicated and ready for the overall development of Bihar. Our aim is to create a new system by making a complete change in Bihar. We are ready to fight a long battle for the overall development of Bihar," Tej Pratap wrote on X. The party poster features Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar, Ram Manohar Lohia, Jayaprakash Narayan and Karpoori Thakur. Notably, Tej Pratap did not include his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, in the poster. Bihar: Rift in Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Family Goes Public As Rohini Acharya Unfollows All Family Members, Tej Pratap Yadav Backs Her (Watch Video).

Tej Pratap Yadav Launches Janshakti Janata Dal Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

