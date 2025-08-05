Following Kalyan Banerjee's resignation, the Trinamool Congress appointed Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as its Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha today, August 5. The party further appointed Satabdi Roy as Deputy Leader of the party in the lower house of the Parliament. This move comes after Kalyan Banerjee stepped down as Chief Whip, shortly after Abhishek Banerjee was named the party's acting leader in the Lok Sabha, on August 4. The decision was made during a virtual meeting chaired by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee with all party MPs. Meanwhile, Kalyan Banerjee, reportedly upset over Mahua Moitra's derogatory remarks in a podcast, had accused the party of ignoring his complaints. TMC Organisation Reshuffle: Abhishek Banerjee Named Leader of Trinamool’s Parliamentary Team in Lok Sabha; Kalyan Banerjee Steps Down as Chief Whip.

TMC Appoints Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as Chief Whip, Satabdi as Deputy Leader

TMC names Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as its chief whip, Satabdi Roy as its deputy leader in Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/QwPYwbUCsk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2025

