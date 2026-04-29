West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026: TMC Set To Return With Clear Majority Over BJP, Says People’s Pulse; Check Seat Projections

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The ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is projected to return to power in West Bengal with a comfortable majority, according to the People’s Pulse exit poll. The survey estimates the TMC securing 46.5 percent vote share and winning 177 to 187 seats in the 294-member Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to get 41.5 percent vote share, translating into 95 to 110 seats. The Congress is expected to win 1 to 3 seats with 2.1 percent vote share, while the Left may secure 0 to 1 seat with 4.1 percent. The Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha could win 1 to 2 seats. Regionally, the TMC is likely to dominate in south Bengal and minority belts, while the BJP remains competitive in North Bengal and tribal regions. West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026: Live Streaming on ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today and NDTV.

TMC Set To Return With Clear Majority Over BJP, Says People's Pulse

People’s Pulse Predicts Big Lead for TMC An exit poll conducted by People’s Pulse projects a strong lead for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the West Bengal Assembly elections, estimating the party to win between 177 and 187 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected… pic.twitter.com/Ig493bMh5u — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) April 29, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 07:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).