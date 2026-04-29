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As the final phase of voting in the 2026 Assembly elections concludes today, political attention across the nation is fixed on West Bengal. With polling for the second and final phase now wrapping up, the Election Commission of India’s restriction on publishing exit poll data is set to lift at 6:30 PM this evening, Wednesday, April 29, 2026. Following this deadline, major news networks will begin broadcasting their projections for the 294-seat West Bengal Legislative Assembly. These estimates offer a preliminary look at voter sentiment after a high-stakes campaign between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Watch the West Bengal exit poll results 2026 live streaming on ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today and NDTV below. Assam Exit Poll Results 2026: Live Streaming on ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today and NDTV.

West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026 Live Streaming on ABP News

West Bengal Exit Poll 2026 Results Live Streaming on Aaj Tak

West Bengal Exit Poll 2026 Result Live Streaming on NDTV

West Bengal Exit Polls 2026 Live Streaming on India Today

The 2026 Assembly elections have been defined by a fierce contest for control of the state. The ruling Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has sought a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP has mounted a vigorous campaign, aiming to unseat the current government and expand its influence in the region.

The second and final phase of polling, held today, covered 142 constituencies. With voter turnout reported as robust across various districts, including Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, and Howrah, the exit poll data will serve as a crucial indicator of which political narrative resonated most effectively with the electorate. Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026: Live Streaming on ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today and NDTV.

Important Note on Exit Polls

While exit polls are widely followed for their ability to gauge the political pulse, they are statistical estimates based on voter surveys conducted outside polling stations. They are not definitive and may not always accurately reflect the final results.

The official mandate, determined by the manual counting of votes, will be announced by the Election Commission of India on Monday, May 4, 2026. Until then, these exit polls serve as the final indicators of voter trends before the official declaration.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News Reports), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).