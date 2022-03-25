On Friday, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey launched 'Sunday Streets' - an initiative to allow local residents across the city to indulge in activities like yoga, cycling, walking, and skating among others on the streets of Mumbai. Taking to Twitter, Pandey said that the initiative will begin from Sunday, March 27 from 6 am to 10 am. "6 locations -marine drive, Linking Road, mindspace, Carter Road, Mulund, and bkc. Look forward to #mumbaikars joining in large numbers," Pandey tweeted. It must be noted that the above roads will be closed for vehicular movement between 6 am and 10 am on Sunday.

Check Sanjay Pandey's tweet:

It’s final. #SundayStreets from this Sunday 6am to 10 am. 6 locations -marine drive, Linking Road, mindspace, Carter Road, Mulund and bkc. Look forward to #mumbaikars joining in large numbers Details will follow. Enjoy 😊 pic.twitter.com/gAtiPPpyRi — Sanjay Pandey (@sanjayp_1) March 24, 2022

