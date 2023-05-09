Cardi B’s style game is too hard to miss. Be it the red carpet events or a regular day out, the rapper ensures to have a fashionable outing. She has once again stepped out with an eye-popping look in Beverly Hills. Cardi B was seen flaunting her red hairdo, which is a neatly done voluminous updo. She sported a figure-hugging white t-shirt paired with bright red pants and walked in style in a pair of heels. Well, those white sunglasses and that pink mini bag are unmissable. Cardi B Serves Two Different Looks at Met Gala 2023! Check Out Rapper’s Voluminous Ball Gown With Sweetheart Bodice and Strapless Pink Bejeweled Gown That Shows Ample Cleavage (View Pics).

Cardi B

Cardi B in Beverly Hills. 😍 pic.twitter.com/yujJnTzH5b — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) May 9, 2023

Rapper’s Eye-Popping Look

Red Hot

Cardi B tonight in Beverly Hills. 😍 pic.twitter.com/QNlwFXVXuS — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) May 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)