Cardi B knows how to get people talking with her every move. But let us tell you, this time, it’s anything but ordinary. The rapper kicked off 2025 by getting her butt crack pierced. Taking to her X (previously Twitter) handle, the "Bodak Yellow" singer dropped the update and wrote, "Soooo …….i got my butt crack pierced." The revelation shocked many of her followers with one replying," Photo or it didn't happen". Well, with no hesitation, Cardi replied to the specific post to share a close-up snap of her backside. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Do I lie ?." Cardi B Shares Exciting Update on Her Long-Awaited Sophomore Album, Reveals ‘The Album Is Nearing Completion As the Cover Has Already Been Shot’.

Cardi B Reveals Butt Crack Piercing

Soooo …….i got my butt crack pierced 🤭 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 27, 2025

She Ain’t Lying

