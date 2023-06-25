Dior made a bold statement at Paris Men's Fashion Week, coinciding with the fifth anniversary of Kim Jones as the creative force behind Dior Menswear. Embracing the trend of unconventional catwalks, Dior presented a show-stopping display featuring a metallic runway. The brand showcased a futuristic setup, where models emerged from square cutouts in the elevated ramp to strut their stuff. This avant-garde stage perfectly complemented the collection's daring elements, capturing the essence of the contemporary man's aesthetic. Dior's innovative approach left a lasting impression, solidifying their reputation as a visionary in the fashion industry. Business News | DIOR Unveils Its Fall 2023 Show in India. Check Out The Video Here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)

