Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI/GPRC): For Maria Grazia Chiuri, each collection is an opportunity to make new connections between different domains of craftsmanship, ancestral traditions, and the most ground-breaking innovation. For the Dior Fall 2023 show that will be presented on March 30, 2023, the Creative Director of Dior women's lines has chosen India - and more specifically the historic site of the Gateway of India in Mumbai* - as the marvelous destination for her inventive journey.

A tribute to the visionary spirit of Christian Dior and his successors who had a profound admiration for this country. A new, unique celebration of Indian savoir-faire.

