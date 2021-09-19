Divyanka Tripathi has joined the bandwagon of people who are in love with the Srilankan song, 'Manike Mage Hithe'. The actress took to Instagram to share a video of her getting ready and captioned the video saying that the song sang by Yohani is her favourite 'getting ready' song.

The actress can be seen donning a beautiful red lehenga in the video. The attire is embroidered with golden work giving it an extra oomph. The actress applied bold makeup and paired the look with stunning statement jewellery.

