At the 2023 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, Dua Lipa graced the event in sultry holiday style. The singer and Barbie guest star adorned a sheer lace Chanel dress, revealing a peek of a black lingerie set underneath. Enhancing her look, Lipa complemented the ensemble with stunning Tiffany & Co. diamonds. Her daring yet elegant fashion statement captivated the gala, marking her presence with a blend of sophistication and allure. Kendall Jenner Goes Braless in Risqué Red Body-Fitted Gown at Academy Gala, See Her Latest Pictures Here.

See Dua Lipa's Look Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)