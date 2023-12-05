At the Academy Museum Gala on December 3, Kendall Jenner, 28, captivated in a holiday-themed sheer red Fendi gown. The model graced Los Angeles' star-studded event, donning a long-sleeved dress accentuated by a neatly tied side bow. Completing her festive ensemble, Jenner adorned silver earrings and crimson sandals that subtly peeked from beneath her attire. Her signature long brown locks cascaded freely, adding allure to her evening appearance. Hot! Kendall Jenner Stuns in Printed Tiny Bikini, Shares Mirror Selfie (See Pic).

See Kendall Jenner's Latest Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

