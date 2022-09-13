After winning at Emmys 2022 for Euphoria, Zendaya created history by becoming the youngest two-time Emmy winner. Having said that, for the after-party of the awards show, the actress went all red as she slipped into a Valentino floor-weeping dress with plunging neckline. Not to miss, her minimal makeup and gelled up hairdo. FYI, for the main event she was seen in a black gown. Emmys 2022: Zendaya Wows Us in Black Classic Vintage Dress at Red Carpet of 74th Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 (View Pics).

Zendaya at Emmys 2022 After Party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fan account 🫶🏻 (@tomdayaahub)

