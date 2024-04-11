Zendaya Brings Country Club Chic to Challengers' London Premiere in Stunning High-High Thom Browne White Dress! (View Pics)

Zendaya continues to redefine red-carpet fashion with her latest ensemble at the London premiere of Challengers. She donned a custom Thom Browne creation that effortlessly blended country club sophistication with high-fashion glamour. The radiant white maxi halter dress, adorned with shimmering sequins and an elegant pattern of off-white tennis rackets, exuded both elegance and playfulness. Featuring pleated panels interspersed with delicate white mesh resembling a tennis net, the blue and red striped thigh-high slit skirt looks cool and daring at the same time. Embracing the prevailing trend of bows, Zendaya accentuated her waistline with a decorative ribbon, complemented by a matching bow in her hair. Accessorising with bold silver diamond earrings and a chunky bracelet from Bulgari, she completed the look with chic pointy white heels. Zendaya Radiates Chic Vibes in Spaghetti Strap Cowl Neck Black Dress at Dune 2 London Premiere (View Pics) .

Zendaya continues to redefine red-carpet fashion with her latest ensemble at the London premiere of Challengers. She donned a custom Thom Browne creation that effortlessly blended country club sophistication with high-fashion glamour. The radiant white maxi halter dress, adorned with shimmering sequins and an elegant pattern of off-white tennis rackets, exuded both elegance and playfulness. Featuring pleated panels interspersed with delicate white mesh resembling a tennis net, the blue and red striped thigh-high slit skirt looks cool and daring at the same time. Embracing the prevailing trend of bows, Zendaya accentuated her waistline with a decorative ribbon, complemented by a matching bow in her hair. Accessorising with bold silver diamond earrings and a chunky bracelet from Bulgari, she completed the look with chic pointy white heels. Zendaya Radiates Chic Vibes in Spaghetti Strap Cowl Neck Black Dress at Dune 2 London Premiere (View Pics).

Zendaya Looks Sassy In White Outfit!

Zendaya (Photo Credits: X)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)