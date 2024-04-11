Zendaya Brings Country Club Chic to Challengers' London Premiere in Stunning High-High Thom Browne White Dress! (View Pics)

Zendaya continues to redefine red-carpet fashion with her latest ensemble at the London premiere of Challengers. She donned a custom Thom Browne creation that effortlessly blended country club sophistication with high-fashion glamour. The radiant white maxi halter dress, adorned with shimmering sequins and an elegant pattern of off-white tennis rackets, exuded both elegance and playfulness. Featuring pleated panels interspersed with delicate white mesh resembling a tennis net, the blue and red striped thigh-high slit skirt looks cool and daring at the same time. Embracing the prevailing trend of bows, Zendaya accentuated her waistline with a decorative ribbon, complemented by a matching bow in her hair. Accessorising with bold silver diamond earrings and a chunky bracelet from Bulgari, she completed the look with chic pointy white heels. Zendaya Radiates Chic Vibes in Spaghetti Strap Cowl Neck Black Dress at Dune 2 London Premiere (View Pics).
Zendaya Looks Sassy In White Outfit!