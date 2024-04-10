Actress Sydney Sweeney recently confessed that her Once Upon A Time in Hollywood co-star Leonardo Di Caprio was her first movie star crush. In a recent online video, Sydney Sweeney says, "My first movie star crush was Leonardo DiCaprio. Romeo + Juliet (1996), I think that was the first time I saw Leo in a film. After that, I watched every other film he's ever done. Titanic (1997), I loved him that. Then I got to work with him. I had to pinch myself, take in every possible moment that I could when I was working with him, trying not to faint." Sydney and Leonardo worked together in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. However, soon after an X (previously Twitter) user broke the news on the platform, users shared hilarious reactions to it due to Leonardo's history of exclusively dating women under 25. Is Leonardo DiCaprio Engaged to Vittoria Ceretti? Here’s What You Need To Know.

Lol

Everyone googling her age pic.twitter.com/EmV1VmffFV — Jack Lucenay (@JackLucenay) April 9, 2024

We Wonder

She's 26. Isn't that too old for him??? — GoldenAgeGeek (@GoldenAgeGeeks) April 9, 2024

Agreed

Leo probably would have dated her 5 years ago. — History of Comedy (@ofComedyHistory) April 9, 2024

'Too old for him'

Too old for him. Sorry girlie but you JUST missed your window. — Olamide♐️ (@cruise_update6) April 9, 2024

Another User Said, “She’s Already Too Old for Him”

She’s already too old for him pic.twitter.com/BNUOLXdDR8 — Daily Viral Gist (@Dailygistz) April 9, 2024

Lol

When a woman over 25 touches DiCaprio 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/Jukli9hSkW — Mahatma Gandhi (Parody) (@GandhiAOC) April 10, 2024

