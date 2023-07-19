Jacqueliene Fernandez, the name needs no introduction. Time and again, the actress has managed to bring up the best that she can in terms of fashion, career, and more. Jacqueliene is an active social media user and always treats her fans with some of her sexy, classy and elegant pictures on her social media handle. Recently, this B-town diva posted a series of sexy pictures on her IG. She is flaunts her sexy figure in a black fitted crop top and low-waist denim and accessorized with a gold chain. The actress completed the look with minimal makeup and kept her sleek hair open. Jacqueline Fernandez Officially Changes Her Name's Spelling to 'Jacqueliene' on Instagram!.

Check Out Jacqueliene Fernandez's Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueliene Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)

