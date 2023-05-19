This Bollywood diva simply killing it! Well, we are talking about none other than former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. Dressed in a blue shiny V neck long maxi dress, Chhillar kept her make up minimal and small handbag with a cute caption, " Just a normal day at #Cannesute caption." Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar Walks the Red Carpet in White Off-Shoulder Couture Gown (View Pics).

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

