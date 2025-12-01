Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is officially married! The Family Man 2 star surprised fans by sharing pictures from her intimate wedding ceremony with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on Instagram. Posting a series of photos on Monday afternoon, she captioned them with the date “01.12.2025” and white heart emojis. The ceremony was simple yet elegant, held before Linga Bhairavi, where Raj was seen placing a ring on Samantha’s finger. Another frame showed Samantha holding him close, proudly flaunting her engagement ring, while the final picture captured their radiant smiles as they walked through a flower-adorned doorway. Celebrities showered the couple with love, including Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Malavika Mohanan, Dia Mirza, Hina Khan, Uorfi Javed, Parvathy, Sonali Bendre, Guneet Monga, Divya Prabha and Manushi Chhillar. Surprisingly, only Varun Dhawan, Samantha’s Citadel co-star, represented the male brigade in the congratulatory list. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Get Married in Traditional Wedding in Coimbatore; Anupama Parameswaran, Nimrat Kaur and Other Celebs Send Love to the Newlyweds.

Celebs Congratulate the Newlyweds

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Marries Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)