Taapsee Pannu is brewing hotness in her extra-fashionable apparels as her Instagram handle is replete with stylish outfits that brings out the diva in her exquisitely. Recently, the actress is busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie, Shabaash Mithu. Amidst that, she shared sassy pics while posing for the cover of Filmfare magazine's July issue. The Bollywood beauty exuded glamour in every outfit, be it the denim ensemble, brown suit with plunging neck bralette or the crochet white top with checkered blazer. Check out her high-toned style below! Taapsee Pannu Radiates Elegance in Beautiful Floral Georgette Saree, View Pics of Shabaash Mithu Actress

Taapsee Pannu in Groovy Denim Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu in Lavish Brown Blazer Suit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu in Chic Checkered Top and Blazer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

