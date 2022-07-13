Taapsee Pannu is here to slay! The Shabaash Mithu actress gave some major saree goals in her recent pictures that swayed her fans completely. In the latest pic, Taapsee wore a floral georgette saree by Baise Gaba and we must say, she look stunning AF! The couture saree had an intricate elephant border pattern that made her style extremely magnificent. She has definitely been the best with her six yards of sheer elegance. Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu Reveals She’s Disappointed for Not Seeing Any Female Cricketers’ Pictures at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London

Check Out Taapsee Pannu's Latest Saree Looks:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

