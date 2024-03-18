Tabu, the queen of epic performances, is all set to rock the silver screen again with her upcoming film, Crew. But guess what? This time, Tabu is not just bringing her A-game to the screen; she is bringing her A-game to the fashion scene too! Get ready for some major style inspiration because Tabu is serving up serious style goals at all the promotional events for Crew. At one event, Tabu stunned in a gold lehenga with 3/4 sleeves, topped off with a rose in her hair and dazzling makeup. Let’s not forget the ornate jewellery! Then, she switched it up with a shimmery lehenga paired with a sleeveless blouse for another look. But wait, there's more! For another event and screening, Tabu slayed in an indo-fusion gold jacket-style top and dhoti pants combo. She accessorised with gold jewellery and heels, and her flawless makeup with hints of red and brown added the perfect finishing touch. With her hair left loose, Tabu nailed every look with absolute perfection! Tabu Birthday: Keeping it Simple But Elegant, That's Her Fashion Mantra!.

Tabu Slays in a Gold Lehenga

Tabu Stuns in a Shimmery Lehenga

Tabu Looks Fabulous in a Gold Indo Fusion Outfit

