David Dhawan’s iconic comedy Biwi No 1, which initially released on May 28, 1999, is all set for a re-release in theatres on November 29, 2024. The film, starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Tabu and Sushmita Sen, was a major hit upon its initial release. Biwi No 1 became a box-office success, grossing INR 52.80 crore worldwide and even emerged as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. Now, nearly two and a half decades later, this comedy classic is making its way back to the big screens. ‘Karan Arjun’ Re-Release: Hrithik Roshan Shares Behind-the-Scenes Memory of Famous ‘Bhaag Arjun Bhaag’ Dialogue (View Post).

‘Biwi No 1’ Re-Release Date

