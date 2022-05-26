Actress Zendaya graced a latest popular magazine cover. She was seen in an all red outfit and absolutely looked breathtakingly beautiful. She paired the dress with a lovely neckpiece and made a fantastic hairstyle. Beauty is the word for her. Denis Villeneuve said, " Zendaya is an autonomous creative force. A cultural icon in the making." Zendaya Is Bringing Back the 90s in a Sheer Front Ensemble and Dramatic Hairstyle for the Cover of Interview Magazine (View Pic).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

“@Zendaya is an autonomous creative force. A cultural icon in the making,” writes Denis Villeneuve. “A person driven by pure inspiration, empathy, and respect for her craft, who uses authenticity as a new superpower” #TIME100 https://t.co/4RqvtTaP17 pic.twitter.com/J8iLMixfxN — TIME (@TIME) May 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)