Zendaya has become the latest cover star for Interview magazine and is rocking a racy ensemble from Loewe's Spring 2022 collection for the front page. The super sexy design donned by the Spider-Man actress features a sheer front and dramatic cape sleeves to guarantee that it makes a statement.

While talking about her future plans, the gorgeous actress is seen opting for yellow booty shorts by Loewe, Courreges boots and a statement necklace by Magnifica High Jewelry by Bvgari to complete the look. Her makeup also was as dramatic as the outfit with bold eye make and a '90s hairdo.

Take A Look At The Picture Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

