Zendaya, the new Katniss Everdeen of Hollywood, continues to captivate with her iconic presence and impeccable style choices. Her ability to command attention spans her movie selections and fashion sense, exemplified by recent events. At the Paris premiere of Dune Part 2, she stunned audiences in a futuristic ensemble, sparking worldwide admiration. Similarly, at the London premiere, the 26-year-old actress mesmerised in a sleek black spaghetti strap cowl neck dress, flawlessly showcasing her figure. Complementing her look with wavy hair, understated jewellery, and a glossy makeup finish, Zendaya effortlessly maintains her reign in the spotlight with her flawless fashion sense. Zendaya Rocks a Jaw-Dropping Robotic Glam Look at the Dune 2 Premiere in London, View Pics.

Zendaya's New Look At Dune 2 London Premiere:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

