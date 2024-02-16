Zendaya is the queen of the red carpet for a reason. Be it an event, an award show, a runway, or a premiere, the actress sure knows how to stun on the red carpet. Her recent appearance is no exception. As she promotes her film Dune 2, Zendaya is pulling out all the stops with her fashion choices. At the film's London premiere, she stunned in a jaw-dropping robotic glam silver catsuit designed by Thierry Mugler, perfectly aligning with the movie's theme. With flawless makeup featuring bronzer, highlighter, a nude lip gloss, and sleek gelled-back hair, Zendaya exuded a futuristic vibe from head to toe. Zendaya Shows Off Toned Figure in a White Cut-Out Dress for Dune 2 Paris Premiere (View Pics and Videos).

View Zendaya’s Robotic Glam Look Here:

Zendaya Rocked a Futuristic Catsuit at Dune 2 Premiere in London:

Zendaya Stuns in a Silver Catsuit at Dune 2 Premiere:

Zendaya at the ‘DUNE - PART TWO’ premiere pic.twitter.com/iYWHoi4knf — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 15, 2024

View Zendaya's Robotic Glam Catsuit Pics Here:

Zendaya Rocked a Silver Metallic Catsuit at Dune 2 Premiere in London:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Check the Tag (@checkthetag)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)