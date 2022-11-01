Akshaya Navami is also known as Amla Navami and is observed on the Shukla Navami day during the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. It is believed that Satya Yuga began on this day and people perform Daan-Punya activities on the day which is also known as Satya Yugadi. It is believed that any charitable work done during this day is supposed to benefit the person in this life and the coming lives. Important rituals are conducted on this day and people also worship the Amla tree. In West Bengal, this day is observed as Jagaddhatri Puja and the Goddess of Satta, Jagaddhatri, is worshipped. On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Navami 2022, share wishes, Amla Navami greetings, WhatsApp messages and Satya Yugadi images and HD wallpapers with your loved ones. Five Health Benefits of Amla or Gooseberry You Must Know As You Worship the Amla Tree on This Day.

