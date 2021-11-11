Akshaya Navami is the ninth day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. This year, it will be observed on November 12, Friday. Akshaya Navami is also known as Amla Navami. According to traditional beliefs, devotees worship the Amla tree on this day and seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. According to a legend, on this day, Goddess Lakshmi worshipped Lord Shiva and Vishnu under the amla tree and, hence, the tradition of Amla tree began. As you worship the Amla tree, we, at LatestLY, have brought together the health benefits of the Indian gooseberry. Impressive Health Benefits of Amla or Indian Gooseberries You Must Know on Amla Navmi.

1. Enhance Liver Health

An animal study observed that amla extract reduced body weight and belly fat while improving fatty liver disease in rats. Amla juice is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties which could be highly beneficial for liver health.

2. Improves Heart Health

A small study found that having amla extract for twelve weeks helps in reducing cholesterol levels and inflammation, thus, improving heart health.

3. Improves Immunity

Amla is a superfood as it contains eight times more vitamin C than orange, twice the antioxidant power as acai berry and seventeen times as of pomegranate. It is an excellent food to build your immunity and metabolism.

4. Improves Digestion

The alkaline nature and high fibre content of amla help cure constipation and thus improve digestion. Dried amla can be used to cure hyperacidity and it also prevents stomach ulcers.

5. Natural Blood Purifier

Amla acts as an antioxidant agent and detoxifies the body completely. It is a natural blood purifier and also increases the hemoglobin if taken regularly.

Amla has amazing properties which makes it a superfood for skin, hair and eyes. This Akshaya Navami or Amla Navami, as you worship the Amla Tree, you must know the amazing health benefits this superfood contains.

Wishing everyone a Happy Akshaya Navami or Amla Navami 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2021 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).