The most-awaited day is here-- March 20. Why is it so important? Well, the day marks the beginning of spring! With the new season, there are other important events too, including the Persian New Year, Nowruz 2021. March 20 holds a lot of important festivals and events for people across the world. Check out the list of events, holidays, festivals and more falling on today's calendar date.

List of March 19, 2021, Holidays, Festivals and Events in Today's Calendar

1. International Day of Happiness

2. World Sparrow Day

3. World Oral Health Day

4. UN French Language Day

5. Spring Equinox / Vernal Equinox

6. Nowruz

7. World Frog Day

8. Spring Begins

9. World Pakhala Divas

10. World Head Injury Awareness Day

11. International Francophonie Day

12. National Corn Dog Day

13. National Kick Butts Day

14. National Proposal Day

15. National Ravioli Day

