Today, March 19, Google celebrated Nowruz 2024 with an adorable doodle. Nowruz also known as Navroze is the Persian New Year or Iranian New Year. The Nowruz doodle by search engine Google highlighted the importance of the ancient holiday, marking the beginning of spring. The Nowruz 2024 doodle has been made by a guest artist named Pendar Yousefi and celebrates Nowruz or the new year. Nowruz is a springtime festival that promotes peace, respect and harmony between life and nature. Nowruz 2024: From Chicken Farcha and Dhansak to Patra Ni Machhi and Lagan Nu Custard, 6 Scrumptious Must-Try Recipes To Celebrate Parsi New Year.

Google's Doodle for Nowruz 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)