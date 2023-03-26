Thousands of pilgrims dressed in white climbed Mexico's towering Pyramid of the Sun to welcome the spring equinox. A video of pilgrims climbing the towering Pyramid of the Sun in Mexico to welcome the spring equinox has gone viral on social media. As per reports, the pilgrims not only welcomed the spring equinox but also basked in the first sunlight of the solar new year. Crowds Welcomed the Spring Equinox at the Pyramid of the Sun in Mexico.

Pilgrims in Mexico Welcome the Spring Equinox

WATCH: Many pilgrims dressed in white climbed Mexico's towering Pyramid of the Sun to welcome the spring equinox and bask in the first sunlight of the solar new year pic.twitter.com/ZomFjwJ0E1 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 26, 2023

