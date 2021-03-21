Happy March! The month of March 2021 is on and it is filled with interesting events and festival days almost every day. Most of these events and festivals are observed worldwide. From celebrations to observations, March 21, Sunday, sees many big and small international and national events such as World Down Syndrome Day, International Day of Forests, World Poetry Day, International Day of Nowruz, National Fragrance Day & World Puppetry Day amongst others. Check out the full list of March 21, 2021 event and festivals to be celebrated today.

List of March 21, 2021, Holidays, Festivals and Events in Today's Calendar

1 International Day of Forests / World Forestry Day

2 World Down Syndrome Day

3 World Poetry Day

4 International Day of Nowruz

5 International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

6 National Fragrance Day

7 World Puppetry Day

8 Harmony Day

9 National Common Courtesy Day

10 National Crunchy Taco Day

11 National French Bread Day

12 National Single Parent Day

