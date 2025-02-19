Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is a significant day celebrating the birth anniversary of the great Maratha warrior and founder of the Maratha Empire, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 is celebrated on Wednesday, February 19. This year marks the 395th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The event is also known as Shiv Jayanti. People wish each other on this important day, especially in the Indian state of Maharashtra. Here are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 wishes, Shiv Jayanti 2025 images and Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 greetings, Shiv Jayanti quotes and WhatsApp status messages you can share on this occasion:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On this Shivaji Jayanti, let us remember the valour, vision, and wisdom of the great warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. May his ideals inspire us to strive for courage, justice, and unity. Jai Shivaji!

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing you a glorious Shivaji Jayanti! May the principles of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj guide us towards strength, bravery, and righteousness. Har Har Mahadev!

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let us pay tribute to the great Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose leadership and bravery shaped history. May his legacy continue to inspire generations. Happy Shivaji Jayanti!

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On this auspicious occasion of Shivaji Jayanti, let us take inspiration from the great warrior’s courage and dedication to his people. May his spirit live on in our hearts forever!

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was not just a warrior but a visionary leader. On his birth anniversary, let’s honour his ideals of Swarajya and self-respect. Wishing you a proud and inspiring Shivaji Jayanti!

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On this glorious occasion of Shiv Jayanti, let us remember the bravery, wisdom, and leadership of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. May his ideals of Swarajya and justice inspire us always. Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji!

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing you a proud and inspiring Shiv Jayanti! May the courage and vision of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj guide us to stand for righteousness and unity.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let us honour the legacy of the great Maratha warrior on this Shiv Jayanti. May his life and values continue to inspire generations to come. Har Har Mahadev!

Shiv Jayanti 2025 Wishes, Messages & Greetings To Send On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Birthday

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)