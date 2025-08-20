Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders, and citizens took to social media today, August 20, to pay tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 81st birthday as the country observed Communal Harmony Day today. It must be noted that every year on August 20, Sadbhavana Diwas or the "Day of Harmony" is obeserbed to mark the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, who became India's youngest Prime Minister. "On his birth anniversary today, my tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji," PM Modi said, while Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that Rajiv Gandhi inspired hope in millions and propelled India into the 21st century. Besides politicians, citizens also extended greetings for Sadbhavana Diwas 2025. "August 20th is celebrated in India as Sadbhavana Diwas," one user said while a second user wrote, "On Sadbhavana Diwas, let’s pledge to build bridges of peace and trust." Rajiv Gandhi Birth Anniversary 2025: Congress Pays Tributes to Former Indian Prime Minister on His 81st Birth Anniversary at Veer Bhumi (Watch Videos).

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Rajiv Gandhi

On his birth anniversary today, my tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2025

Papa, Fulfilling This Dream You Envisioned Is My Life's Goal, Says Rahul Gandhi

एक ऐसा भारत - जहां हर नागरिक को सम्मान मिले, जहां सद्भावना हो, लोकतंत्र और संविधान से देश मजबूती से खड़ा हो। पापा, आपके देखे इस सपने को पूरा करना ही मेरा जीवन लक्ष्य है। pic.twitter.com/gsodMoxaen — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 20, 2025

Rajiv Gandhi Propelled India Into the 21st Century

Today, as we observe Sadbhavana Diwas, we remember Rajiv Gandhi, a remarkable leader who inspired hope in millions and propelled India into the 21st century. Innumerable achievements for India exemplified Rajiv Gandhi’s legacy and brought transformative changes in the country.… pic.twitter.com/K0EMhmFqhR — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 20, 2025

A Visionary Leader Who Championed Peace, Harmony, and Modern India's Digital Future

On Sadbhavana Diwas, we remember Bharat Ratna Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji, a visionary leader who championed peace, harmony, and modern India’s digital future.#SadbhavanaDiwas #RajivGandhi #PeaceAndHarmony pic.twitter.com/aS310PRA1K — Roshan Baig (@rroshanbaig) August 20, 2025

August 20th Is Celebrated in India As Sadbhavana Diwas

August 20th is celebrated in India as Sadbhavana Diwas, or Harmony Day, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, India's sixth Prime Minister and youngest Prime Minister#sadbhavanadiwas #rajeevgandhi #SwatiTandon101 pic.twitter.com/7AUAPgq1Xf — Swati Tandon ( Modi Ka Parivar ) (@SwatiTandon101) August 20, 2025

On Sadbhavana Diwas, Let's Pledge To Build Bridges of Peace and Trust

Sadbhavana Diwas On Sadbhavana Diwas, let’s pledge to build bridges of peace and trust. pic.twitter.com/9GQkWvR3yK — Dr Arathi Krishna (@DrArathiKrishna) August 20, 2025

Innumerable Achievements for India Exemplified Rajiv Gandhi's Legacy

Today, as we observe Sadbhavana Diwas, we remember Rajiv Gandhi, a remarkable leader who inspired hope in millions and propelled India into the 21st century. Innumerable achievements for India exemplified Rajiv Gandhi’s legacy and brought transformative changes in the country.… pic.twitter.com/DzO508g6Li — Nitesh Bhatt 🇮🇳 (@Sujanian17) August 20, 2025

