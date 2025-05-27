Several political leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, on Tuesday, May 27, paid tributes to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 61st death anniversary. Sonia Gandhi visited the Shanti Van in Delhi and paid floral tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Other leaders also took to X, formerly Twitter, to remember the first Prime Minister of India. Pandit Nehru played a key role in shaping independent India's policies and ideology, including its commitment to non-alignment and secularism. Nehru served as Prime Minister from 1947 until his death in 1964. RSS and BJP Betrayed Nation, Killed Mahatma Gandhi, Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ Rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow.

Sonia Gandhi Pays Floral Tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru

Mallikarjun Kharge Pays Tributes to India's First Prime Minister

Supriya Sule Pays Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Mamata Banerjee Remembers Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

DK Shivakumar Posts on X

