Several political leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, on Tuesday, May 27, paid tributes to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 61st death anniversary. Sonia Gandhi visited the Shanti Van in Delhi and paid floral tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Other leaders also took to X, formerly Twitter, to remember the first Prime Minister of India. Pandit Nehru played a key role in shaping independent India's policies and ideology, including its commitment to non-alignment and secularism. Nehru served as Prime Minister from 1947 until his death in 1964. RSS and BJP Betrayed Nation, Killed Mahatma Gandhi, Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ Rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow.

Sonia Gandhi Pays Floral Tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

On the death anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji paid a heartfelt tribute to him at Shanti Van. The nation remembers Pandit Nehru with reverence, honouring his pivotal role in shaping the country’s future.… pic.twitter.com/SDZiKZ6r34 — Congress (@INCIndia) May 27, 2025

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru

Tributes to our former PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2025

Mallikarjun Kharge Pays Tributes to India's First Prime Minister

Supriya Sule Pays Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

देशाच्या प्रगतीचा पाया रचणारे स्वतंत्र भारताचे पहिले पंतप्रधान पंडित जवाहरलाल नेहरु यांची आज पुण्यतिथी. यानिमित्ताने त्यांच्या स्मृतींना विनम्र अभिवादन. "Without Peace, all other dreams vanish and are reduced to ashes" -Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Remembering First Prime Minister… pic.twitter.com/jmDFs2baUI — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) May 27, 2025

Mamata Banerjee Remembers Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

My deepest respect to Late Jawaharlal Nehru, former Prime Minister of India, on his death anniversary. A great statesman and humanist, Pandit Nehru was the visionary architect of modern India. His ideas will continue to inspire all who love democracy. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 27, 2025

DK Shivakumar Posts on X

Remembering the architect of Modern India and India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit #JawaharlalNehru on his death anniversary. As a leader who carried the dreams of a newly independent nation on his shoulders, he built the foundations of a self-reliant India by investing in… pic.twitter.com/SqmNBMlonx — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 27, 2025

